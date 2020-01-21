Zhang Financial LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Lease by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Air Lease by 65.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,515,000 after acquiring an additional 522,002 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Air Lease by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after acquiring an additional 97,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 10,691 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $487,937.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at $56,980,136.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AL traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 941,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

