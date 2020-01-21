Zhang Financial LLC Invests $77,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 1,729,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,307. FS KKR Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

