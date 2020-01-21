Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded up $26.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1,890.82. 2,498,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $923.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,824.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,817.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

