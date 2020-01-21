Zhang Financial LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $814,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 684.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.49. 32,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,625. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $118.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

