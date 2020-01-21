Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,454.26.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,483.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,686. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,480.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,373.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,257.87. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

