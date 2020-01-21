Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 563 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. LCI Industries makes up 0.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 80.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LCI Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.30. 5,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.