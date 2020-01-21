Zenith Energy (ASX:ZEN) Shares Up 3%

Zenith Energy Limited (ASX:ZEN) shares shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.70 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.68 ($0.48), 368,363 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.66 ($0.47).

The company has a market cap of $101.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.65.

Zenith Energy Company Profile (ASX:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, operates, manages, and maintains remote power plants for the resources industry in Australia and Papua New Guinea. It offers various fuel source options, including thermal (diesel or gas), renewable, or hybrid systems (diesel/gas or thermal/renewables).

