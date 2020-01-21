ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.06.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

