Zcoin (XZC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.15 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.26 or 0.00060938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand and Binance. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $48.91 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,632.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.20 or 0.01936909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.34 or 0.03907966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00663451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00758966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00101918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010277 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00028107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00605459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,297,268 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Koinex, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Binance, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Huobi, CoinExchange, TDAX, Indodax, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

