Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.79

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 44308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 349,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after purchasing an additional 353,946 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 506,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 216.9% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222,885 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zayo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

