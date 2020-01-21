Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.79

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 44308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.
In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 50.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 349,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after purchasing an additional 353,946 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 506,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zayo Group by 216.9% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222,885 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zayo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ZAYO)
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.
