Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $48,820.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.27 or 0.05557970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026184 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127397 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

