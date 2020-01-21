Zacks: SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Given $20.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBFG. Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.48% of SB Financial Group worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

