Zacks: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given $33.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RAPT Therapeutics an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other news, CEO Brian Russell Wong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 625,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $9,056,250.00. Insiders acquired 651,600 shares of company stock worth $9,441,684 in the last 90 days.

Shares of RAPT stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. 125,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,270. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

