Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Sell

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

BSM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 627,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,364. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Finally, William Marsh Rice University boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Marsh Rice University now owns 7,266,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,173 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

