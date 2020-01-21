Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) to Sell

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UROV. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

NASDAQ UROV traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $413.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. As a group, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

