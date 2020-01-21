Zacks: Brokerages Set $38.00 Price Target for Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Retail Value an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of RVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Retail Value has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 37,852 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,363,807.56. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $159,612.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,044 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 2,196.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

