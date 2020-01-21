Zacks: Brokerages Set $21.00 Price Target for Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virgin Galactic an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00. Also, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $109,900,000.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

SPCE stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,268,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,390. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.