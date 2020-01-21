Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Radware also reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.84 million. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,792. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Radware by 127.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Radware by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Radware by 255.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in Radware by 21.4% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 425,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.