Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full year earnings of ($5.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($5.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jaguar Health.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million.

JAGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 4,078,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,500. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

