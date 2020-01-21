Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.28. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

