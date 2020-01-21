Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. HMS also posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after buying an additional 737,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HMS by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 487,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,396,000 after buying an additional 406,208 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HMS by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 400,340 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMSY stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 419,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,325. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HMS has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

