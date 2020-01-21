Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.36). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

ALPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

