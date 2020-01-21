Zacks: Analysts Set $19.00 Price Target for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Legacy Housing an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,833 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $28,081.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,222,044.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,848,038.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

LEGH stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.87. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

