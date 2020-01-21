Zacks: Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 1,308,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,330. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

