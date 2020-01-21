Zacks: Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to report $14.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.82 million and the highest is $14.29 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $54.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.66 million to $55.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $61.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.26 million to $62.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

SAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.68.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,681,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

SAR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 159,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,575. The company has a market capitalization of $314.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 85.17%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

