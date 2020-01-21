Zacks: Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $660.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.25 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $661.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 315,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $31.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 109.43%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $31,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 682,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 615,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 251,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 989,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 249,611 shares during the last quarter.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

