Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. People’s United Financial also posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $3,797,033.24. Insiders sold a total of 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,994,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after buying an additional 629,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after buying an additional 575,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,607,000 after buying an additional 466,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,634. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

