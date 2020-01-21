Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.67. Aramark posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aramark by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aramark by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,817,000 after purchasing an additional 413,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. 1,514,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.