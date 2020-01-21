WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. 87,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $107.95.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
