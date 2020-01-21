WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. 87,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $107.95.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

