WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSEARCA:USFR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. 399,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,958. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07.

