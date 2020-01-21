Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.16. 19,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,550. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 65.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

