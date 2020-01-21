Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $67.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.41.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.03. 16,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,705. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

