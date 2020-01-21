Whitbread (LON:WTB) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 4,800 ($63.14) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 5,750 ($75.64).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,504 ($59.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,754.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,485.94. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.