Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. 17,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,758. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

