Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.04

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.53. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 308,864 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $557.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.18%.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

