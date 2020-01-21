Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.72

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and traded as high as $16.20. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 5,514 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 61.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

