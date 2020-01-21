Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.86, approximately 12,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 130,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.0989 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter worth $257,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter worth $2,113,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth $6,185,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,340 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.