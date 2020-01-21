WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.81

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $340.81 and last traded at $338.48, with a volume of 1903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCG. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 912,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after purchasing an additional 318,581 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 86.6% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,536,000 after purchasing an additional 272,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after purchasing an additional 282,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,849,000 after purchasing an additional 88,769 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile (NYSE:WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

