Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report $117.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.65 million and the lowest is $112.10 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $123.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $475.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $484.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $483.96 million, with estimates ranging from $465.70 million to $504.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Bank of America upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 865,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.62. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10,203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 930,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 959,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 583,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 12,786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 322,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 319,649 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,758,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 258,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

