Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. "

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

NASDAQ:WB traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. 4,235,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,779. Weibo has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.84 million. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weibo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 31.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

