Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Greggs (GRG)

1/17/2020 – Greggs had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/9/2020 – Greggs had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Greggs had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/8/2020 – Greggs had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/18/2019 – Greggs had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON GRG traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,380 ($31.31). 349,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 31.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,280.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,119.34. Greggs plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,490 ($19.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

