Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tullow Oil (TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/20/2020 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2020 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating.
- 1/15/2020 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2020 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2020 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2020 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 80 ($1.05).
- 1/2/2020 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 12/19/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89).
- 12/19/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).
- 12/16/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 160 ($2.10).
- 12/13/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating.
- 12/11/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89).
- 12/10/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 12/5/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 260 ($3.42).
- 11/29/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.
- 11/29/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.29).
- 11/22/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 285 ($3.75).
- 11/22/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/21/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 326.60 ($4.30) to GBX 183 ($2.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 53.84 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 8,182,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.87. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $766.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70.
In other Tullow Oil news, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 20,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).
