Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tullow Oil (TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2020 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating.

1/15/2020 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 80 ($1.05).

1/2/2020 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/19/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89).

12/19/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

12/16/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 160 ($2.10).

12/13/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Panmure Gordon from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 220 ($2.89).

12/10/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/5/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 260 ($3.42).

11/29/2019 – Tullow Oil had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.29).

11/22/2019 – Tullow Oil was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 285 ($3.75).

11/22/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 326.60 ($4.30) to GBX 183 ($2.41). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil stock traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 53.84 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 8,182,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.87. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $766.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Tullow Oil plc alerts:

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Jeremy Wilson bought 20,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.