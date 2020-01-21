Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,735 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,604,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $76,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.79. 11,163,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

