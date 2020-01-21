Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 645 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

