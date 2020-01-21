Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B raised its stake in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Paypal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,762,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,354. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

