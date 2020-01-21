Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $62.62 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $62,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $152.37. The company had a trading volume of 163,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $119.80 and a 1 year high of $152.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.768 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.