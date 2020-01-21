Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,056,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027,554. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

