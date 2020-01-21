Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 644,931 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,610,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.30. 2,934,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,979. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $169.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

