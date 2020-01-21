Wanda Sports Group Company Limited’s (NYSE:WSG) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Wanda Sports Group’s (NYSE:WSG) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wanda Sports Group had issued 23,800,000 shares in its public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $190,400,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

WSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wanda Sports Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

NYSE:WSG opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. Wanda Sports Group has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $267.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wanda Sports Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wanda Sports Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

