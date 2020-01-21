Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,266,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,538. The company has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.